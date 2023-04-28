Gardener discovers shocking image in her backyard after returning from vacation: ‘You can’t see the door’

“Don’t go on vacation when your garden is about to be in its prime.”

A good vacation is everything — but still, there are few things better than coming home after a few weeks of travel.

One of those things? Coming home to a flower garden that has just exploded with blooms.

That’s what happened to TikToker thegardenwitch @thegardenwitch_yt). In the video, the user shows off a stunning garden with all kinds of flowers in bloom — some of which she doesn’t even remember planting.

“Look at that,” she says in the video. “You can’t see the door!”

She shows off flowers as tall as her and as big as her hand.

According to the caption, the video was posted last summer after the TikToker left home for three weeks.

“Let’s just say we gave away a lot of free bouquets in the days that followed,” she writes.

Letting a garden go wild is just about the best thing you can do for your own enjoyment, especially if you love a colorful array of blooms like this TikToker.

Another cool benefit of letting it grow wild? It can attract pollinators — those critical honeybees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, among others, that help to keep nature thriving. Pollinators love a good sip of flower nectar that can help keep them fueled for the heavy lifting such as pollinating 80% of the world’s flowering plants (which includes a big chunk of our food!).

“It’s so pretty,” comments one TikToker. “I bet the bees and butterflies love it so much.”

“My mom would be losing her mind here,” writes another user. “She’s been a florist for 40 years and lives for mixed gardens like this.”

Another user sums up all the buzz in the comments. “Forget I ‘girlbossed’ too hard,” they write. “[Instead we need an], ‘I accidentally gardened too hard’ sound.”

The original poster also adds some sound advice in her caption: “Don’t go on vacation when your garden is about to be in its prime.”

