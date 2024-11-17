Newlywed stunned after serendipitous discovery at local thrift store: 'It's a wedding present from the Thrift Gods'

"This is actually one of the only things on my registry at the moment."

A newlywed sparked envy online not for their attire, venue, or partner, but for a thrift store steal they found the day after their wedding.

"[Got] married yesterday and found this [Le Creuset] dish today at savers for $20," they wrote above a photo of the red, heart-shaped cult classic dish shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The famous French dishes are much sought after, with other secondhand shoppers garnering similar envy for their finds. The fact that the OP's was a symbol of love when celebrating just that was a sweet cherry on top.

Aside from often leading to unbelievably perfect finds for a fraction of their original cost, shopping secondhand for everyday items can save you hundreds of dollars a year, and more and more people are catching on. According to a 2024 report by the online resale market ThredUp, the secondhand apparel market will be worth an estimated $350 billion worldwide by 2028 and is growing three times faster than the overall global apparel market.









If keeping more money in your wallet isn't a big enough sell to buy preloved goods, doing so is also great for the environment. Earth.org reported that over 100 million tons of textile waste are sent to landfills annually.

All of these items require a lot of resources to manufacture, which harms the environment. When they then end up in landfills despite still being in working condition — and in many cases, including that of the OP, like-new condition — not only are those resources as good as wasted, but the decomposing items also create loads of planet-warming pollution.

Donating, trading in, or swapping goods you no longer want or need gives them a chance to be found and loved by someone else instead of becoming trash.

Commenters on the post were happy for and envious of the OP's haul.

"That's an amazing find!" said one.

"It's a wedding present from the Thrift Gods!" another commented.

"Congratulations!" a third chimed in. "This is actually one of the only things on my registry at the moment."

