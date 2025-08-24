Shopper stunned after spotting unordinary detail on item from thrift store: 'I still can't believe this'

A quick trip to the thrift store can afford you beautiful items worth hundreds of dollars for cheap prices. While it may seem rare, shoppers are proving that it's far more likely than one may think.

One Redditor in a thrifting adventure snagged a new chair and Pendleton throw for just $7. Pendleton throws often retail for hundreds of dollars, but in true thrift store fashion, the original poster was able to take one home — along with the furniture — for only a few bucks.

"I still can't believe this chair was marked down to $2!" they wrote in r/thrifting. "I threw away the seat cushion and replaced it with a better one. The chair itself is such a solid, unique piece! Perfect for my reading nook."

Photo Credit: Reddit

High-quality items at extremely low prices are undeniable benefits of thrifting. Shoppers have found deals on items ranging from valuable antiques to designer handbags. With high prices at traditional and online retailers across the United States, thrift stores are bursting in popularity as affordability still drives their appeal.

"This increase in tariffs will have a particularly negative impact on fast fashion retailers such as Shein that produce large amounts of clothing quickly using low-quality materials," HQNN stated, referring to the tariffs imposed on China, where many fast fashion retailers are based.

Moreover, individuality also has shoppers coming back. In an era of mass production, shoppers value authentic, distinctive pieces that are difficult to replicate by retail stores. "Thrifting has been normalized. Since so many people are doing it, it's now seen as cooler. It's seen as better than going to the mall. Younger people find it fun, like a game. A hunt for something unique," Gen Zer Eve Perez told NPR in 2021.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Fast fashion retailers not only sell low-quality, mass-produced clothing, but they are also key drivers of the fashion industry's being responsible for up to 10% of planet-overheating carbon pollution. Fast fashion produces chemical pollution, microplastic pollution, and textile waste, while its low-quality materials and quickly disposed styles reinforce the need to rebuy excessively.

By contrast, thrifting items such as quality textiles and secondhand furniture — which were often built to last — helps people save money and reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

Redditors were astounded by the find.

"I can't believe you got a Pendleton for $5," one wrote. "Great catch!! Enjoy!"

Another indicated that the OP was "winning!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.