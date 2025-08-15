Shopper stunned after examining contents of jar purchased at antique store: 'They confirmed it was real'

"I just can't believe that."

A casual trip to an antique store turned into an incredible payday for one shopper who unknowingly bought a valuable gold necklace for $6.

The find, shared in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, is a perfect example of how thrift stores and antique stores can sometimes yield treasure-level surprises.

The original poster explained that they picked up a jar labeled "costume jewelry" because they liked the look of a chain inside. Once home, they discovered the chains were marked "925" for sterling silver, but at the bottom of the jar was a necklace stamped "750," meaning 18-karat gold.

"I just can't believe that I would have found a gold anything for 6 dollars," they wrote.

Unsure if it was real, the OP took the necklace to a gold appraisal shop.

"They confirmed it was real. I got $750 for it!" they shared in a reply.

This find highlights a little-known thrill of thrifting: Sometimes, the real value of an item isn't immediately obvious.

Shoppers occasionally uncover valuables hidden in jacket pockets, desk drawers, storage compartments, or, in this case, jars of inexpensive jewelry. While most thrift trips end with a fun bargain or useful household item, there's always a chance for a jackpot.

Beyond the excitement, thrifting is one of the best ways to save money on everyday necessities and score unique, high-quality goods for a fraction of retail prices. Lucky shoppers have found everything from valuable artwork to rare furniture pieces worth thousands. And every thrift purchase helps keep usable items out of landfills, extending their lifespans and reducing waste.

The post's comments section was full of supportive advice and amazement.

"Take it to a jeweler, see what they say," one commenter urged.

"That's really cute!" said another.

While most thrift store purchases don't result in a huge payout, the potential for hidden treasure paired with the budget-friendly and sustainable nature of secondhand shopping keeps many people coming back for more.

