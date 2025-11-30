Thrift shopper thrilled after finding holiday bounty for bargain price: 'My little Christmas heart couldn't be happier'

Considering how much spending money is a part of the holiday season in this day and age, it makes sense that people might turn to thrift stores to help lessen the expenses of these months. But even in that context, one Reddit user got extremely lucky in their thrifting adventures.

On the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, this user posted a picture of their recent purchase — an "entire box of beautiful (mostly) vintage ornaments and organizer for $20."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My little Christmas heart couldn't be happier," they captioned the photo, which, as the header suggests, is a box filled with dozens of classic tree ornaments that almost certainly would have cost significantly more at their original prices.

Finding small treasures like this box of ornaments is precisely why people thrift. However, thrifting has numerous additional benefits even beyond individual simple pleasures — its value and necessity extend both on an individual and societal level.

Thrifting not only can help people save money on everyday necessities or discover rare and valuable items at steep discounts, but it also keeps items out of landfills by giving them a second life, rather than throwing them in the trash and contributing to an overflowing pollution problem that leads to the continuous warming of our planet.

Presently, thrifting is not just a fun and potentially money-saving hobby; it is almost a moral obligation, given everything from climate concerns to skyrocketing prices as a result of American economic policies.

Of course, those individual simple pleasures associated with thrifting are not to be underestimated, as evidenced by the commenters on this post. Many were incredibly jealous and excited about the rare find.

"Holy flippin' score!!!" read one incredulous response.

"OH... MY....GAWD!!!!!! Be still my heart!" a top commenter wrote. "I am SO envious of your haul! What a fabulous score! Congrats!"

"I can smell grandma's house just seeing these," another user stated wistfully.

