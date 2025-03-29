Shopper stuns internet with pictures of unique handbag from thrift store: 'This is so cool'

A Reddit user amazed commenters with one heck of a thrift store deal.

Finding high-priced goods at ridiculously low rates is becoming commonplace for frequent thrift shoppers. In the original post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user explained they found a Michael Kors purse at a secondhand store for $45. The Redditor's excitement came from the original price tag still attached to the bag, which read $398.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

As the user purchased the bag in February, the post read, "Happy Valentine's Day to me!"

Several commenters congratulated OP on the find, with one saying, "Lucky you!" and another adding, "This is SO COOL!"

The reflective purse is a reminder of the beauty of shopping secondhand. Not only does thrifting cut down on the overproduction of clothes and other goods; it also lowers planet-heating emissions by reducing the need for new products to be manufactured. Textile waste is also prevented, as these items would likely end up in landfills if not for thrift stores.

Other rare-find thrifters have struck gold in secondhand stores, such as someone who found a hoodie originally priced at over $800.

The high-quality deals don't stop at clothing and accessories either, as another thrifter got their hands on a luxury Le Creuset cookware set — initially priced around $1,200 — for only $55.

In comparison, fast fashion increases the amount of discarded clothes and accessories in the world. As the items are made at cheap prices and ascribe to niche, fleeting aesthetics, the goods usually end up in landfills.

By thrifting, consumers can help keep the earth clean and reduce waste while getting huge savings on quality products. Not only will the planet thank you, but you can rock high-end, snazzy get-ups with a modest budget.

