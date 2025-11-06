  • Home Home

Shopper stunned by valuable discovery at neighborhood swap meet: 'This is super cool'

"I would love those."

by Mandela Namaste
One Reddit user shared a picture of literal silverware for babies, bought for $3 and resold for $250.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The concept of a thrift store is to resell valuable or interesting items at a (relatively) cheap price. But while that is usually a good enough enticement to get many customers into thrift shopping, it's rare that you actually find a capital-V Valuable item at one of these stores. If you do, thank your lucky stars, and maybe even brag about your good fortune.

That latter suggestion is what one Reddit user did recently, as they took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls page, sharing a picture of literal silverware for babies.

"My town has a big outdoor swap meet on Sundays and I stumbled upon this yesterday!!" the OP's caption read. "For $3 and as far as I can tell, they're real?"

The odds you'll find actual silverware at a thrift store are fairly low, but the upside to thrifting in general remains very high. Though it may be popular mostly because it is a cheap hobby, thrifting has numerous additional benefits, both on an individual and societal level. These range from saving money on everyday necessities to discovering rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by giving them a second life instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to an overflowing pollution problem that leads to the warming of our planet. 

Presently, thrifting is not just a fun and potentially money-saving hobby; it is almost a moral obligation, given everything from climate concerns to skyrocketing prices as a result of American economic policies.

Commenters were jealous but also thrilled for the OP, especially after it was revealed that the silverware resold on eBay for $250, an exponential increase in value.

"For the bougiest of babies. Nice find!" a top comment exclaimed.

"I want to know what town you live in because this is super cool!" one user wrote.

"Oh man," read another response. "I would love those."

