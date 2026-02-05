Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'Really happy for you'

"You were there at the perfect time!"

A lucky shopper was stunned when they discovered a KitchenAid mixer at their local thrift store, and it was priced at less than a third of the original value. With a couple of photos to showcase the appliance's excellent condition, the thrifter celebrated their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"Walked in the store and heard someone in the back ask the cashier lady how to price a KitchenAid mixer," the poster recounted. "When I heard her say 75…let's just say it never made it to the shelves!"

Typical KitchenAid stand mixers can cost $250-700 at your standard retailer, depending on the size and features. This shopper snagged quite the bargain with their purchase; the mixer they photographed was only lightly scuffed and had "all the accessories included," according to the caption.

Online thrifting communities are rife with success stories like this one. Secondhand stores give shoppers access to high-quality products — from everyday items and home goods to electronics and rare finds — without breaking the bank. In many cases, thrifters can actually profit from stumbling upon discounted luxury products that normal retail for much more.

Meanwhile, thrifting helps divert perfectly functional items from landfills. In this day and age, many of us are prone to overconsumption, especially as part of a broader culture of buying more than we need and throwing away the surplus even before it has outlived its use. As a result, landfills are overflowing with usable products even among other waste, collectively contaminating soil and water and releasing planet-heating gases such as methane into the atmosphere.

Fortunately, the establishment of secondhand stores disrupts the buy-and-dispose pipeline by giving many items second chances. Shoppers who share their victories with larger communities like those on Reddit likely also encourage others to try their hands at thrifting, fueling a larger eco-conscious network.

Folks were in awe of the original poster's lucky find.

"Wow! You were there at the perfect time! The KitchenAid gods were with you!!" one user commented.

"Really happy for you, OP. Hope it lasts you many, many baking sessions," another wrote.

