Shoppers squeezed by inflation are finding up to 75% off at used appliance stores

"You can't beat that price, $99 for [a] double oven."

As prices stay high, more people are reconsidering whether household purchases really need to be brand-new.

For expensive basics like furniture and appliances, many shoppers are turning to secondhand stores to cut costs, accepting a few scratches or dents in exchange for major savings, as WCPO details.

What's happening?

With tariffs and higher shipping and material expenses helping drive up the cost of home goods, WCPO reported that budget-minded consumers are increasingly choosing used items instead.

One place seeing that demand, according to the station, is Habitat for Humanity's ReStore, a nonprofit resale chain with locations nationwide.

Shopper Trish Hawkins told WCPO she has found all kinds of deals there.

"I've bought furniture, tchotchkes, paint and paint brushes, and more," she said to the network.

Sarah Reynolds of Habitat told WCPO that shoppers can browse a wide range of home goods, including dining sets, couches, lighting, and appliances.

"You'll find things from $20 all the way up to brand new overstocked items for a couple of hundred dollars," Reynold said to the station.

ReStore manager Sonya Cooper pointed out a Thermador wall oven to WCPO and said, "You can't beat that price, $99 for [a] double oven."

Potential savings can be dramatic, too. Consumer Reports revealed that a used appliance can cut costs by as much as 75%.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting is no longer limited to fashion or quirky vintage decor.

It can help people afford everyday necessities such as refrigerators, tables, chairs, couches, doors, and lighting. Those are the kinds of purchases that can quickly blow up a monthly budget when bought new.

There is also an environmental benefit. Keeping usable goods in circulation longer reduces waste, can curb demand for new manufacturing, and means fewer furniture pieces and appliances are likely to end up in landfills.

Shoppers also often come across unusual, high-quality, or even rare items at deep discounts.

What can I do?

If you want to shop secondhand for home goods, experts speaking with WCPO say it pays to be selective.

"There are categories that I think are great for buying used," Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge explained to the station. "And then there are other categories that I'm not so sure about."

Among used categories, appliances deserve extra scrutiny, Bodge asserted.

"That makes me a little bit nervous unless there's a really strong warranty," she cautioned WCPO. The station noted that ReStore tests its used appliances and sells them with a 30-day guarantee.

Before buying, Bodge told WCPO that she recommends checking warranty terms and return policies, especially for products such as refrigerators that can be expensive to replace if they fail.

One way to reduce the risk is to focus on tested used items or to choose dependable brands and near-new open-box or scratch-and-dent options, which Consumer Reports advised.

Still, the appeal of huge savings in unexpectedly useful categories is hard to ignore.

"You never know what you are going to find, there is something for everyone," Hawkins concluded to WCPO.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.