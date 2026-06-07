Man's vintage thrift haul includes hidden item that paid for itself immediately

"You never know what you'll find!!"

A quick thrift-store run turned into an unexpected payday after a vintage shopper discovered a surprise tucked inside a pair of overalls: a $50 bill.

In an Instagram reel, Dawson Hollow (@dawsonhollow_) shared a thrift haul that included a pair of vintage overalls, with a little something extra hidden in one of the pockets.

As a person in the video began unzipping the garment, he noticed what appeared to be "a piece of paper." Moments later, he realized it was cash.

The group quickly did the math.

"I paid $26 for them. Made $24. And that's math, ladies and gentlemen," they joked after finding the $50 bill.

The video's caption celebrated the discovery: "We go hard with thrift stores. You never know what you'll find!!"

It also poked fun at another item uncovered during the haul, joking that the "best thing of all" was not the money but a green hair tie.

While finding cash inside secondhand clothing is far from guaranteed, stories like this help explain why thrifting continues to attract dedicated fans.

Beyond lower prices, thrift stores can offer surprises, from vintage fashion and collectibles to high-end brands sold at a fraction of their original cost.

Thrifting can also provide practical benefits. Purchasing secondhand clothing, accessories, and household goods often costs significantly less than buying new items.

At the same time, extending the life of usable products can help reduce waste and lessen demand for new manufacturing, which requires energy, water, and raw materials.

The video's comment section quickly filled with viewers sharing stories of their own lucky thrift-store finds.

"I got a pair of miss me jeans (usually $100 jeans) for $5 and there was a $20 bill in the pocket," one person wrote.

Another viewer was surprised the money had not been discovered sooner, asking: "They didn't check the pocket?!"

"Not even kidding, I have had 3 different purses I've found at this one thrift store that had money in them. same store, 3 different times," one commenter shared.

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