Goodwill shopper stunned after stumbling across $13 find in kitchen aisle: 'I didn't quite believe my eyes'

Not everyone fashions themselves a home chef. That can be a huge win for visitors to thrift stores, as one lucky shopper revealed.

They showcased an impressive find of a Staub Dutch oven to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

They landed the coveted cookware for just $13 at what they characterized as a small-town Goodwill.

"I didn't quite believe my eyes, at first," the OP recounted in a comment. "Then I pounced!"

"If you don't know, these Staub Dutch ovens are $200-300 new," they wrote in a caption within the photo. "They're Le Creuset's main competitor and function every bit as well."

With that in mind, it's clear one would-be chef's loss was a major gain for the OP and their kitchen. Thrifting can be a gold mine for shoppers looking to land cookware at a fraction of retail prices.

Staub offers a range of enameled cast iron products, including bakeware, griddles, and tagines. While Le Creuset is the bigger name, Staub boasts a dedicated fanbase.

For Staub fans, numerous lucky thrifters have similar stories to tell of uncovering bargains while thrifting. Le Creuset loyalists also have plenty of their own success stories.

Thrifting is an excellent way to save on household items and clothing, and its popularity continues to grow as times get tight. Some estimates say that the average shopper can save over $1,700 annually by shopping secondhand.

It's not just good for your wallet; it's good for the planet. Thrifting items keeps them out of overcrowded landfills. It also slows the production and shipping of new goods by keeping high-quality things in circulation.

Commenters were big fans of the OP's find, and one invoked a higher power for some thrift luck of their own.

"Lord, I see what you have done for others," the hopeful user wrote.

"I've heard great things about Staub and this color is stunning!" another person said. "Congrats on a beautiful find!"

