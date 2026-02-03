Shopper thrilled after finding quality items for cheap at thrift store: 'I feel like I stole all this stuff'

A Redditor managed to furnish the bulk of their father-in-law's home for an unbelievable price. They were keen to share the end results with the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"I feel like I stole all this stuff!" wrote the original poster. "All of this for just $204 USD!! Will be shampooing the couch and the chairs, of course."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP attached a series of pictures of the purchases, which included a small dresser, an armoire, a couch, two rocking chairs, two endtables, and a matching coffee table.

Being able to decorate an entire home with nice furniture on a budget is quite exciting. Others have been able to score antique trunks, dining room tables, and headboards for shockingly cheap when thrifting.

Saving a few bucks is just the start of the benefits to thrift shopping.

Keeping furniture pieces intact actually does a lot for the environment. By preventing these pieces from going to landfills, shoppers are stopping them from emitting methane as they break down. That methane captures heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns, which can lead to property damage from natural disasters down the line.

Furniture also has lots of plastics coating the exterior, and when these plastics degrade, they shed particles which infiltrate water systems. Eventually, these microplastics end up in food. Once ingested, microplastics can introduce health risks to reproductive and neurological systems.

It's possible to help curb those trends by thrift shopping, and you can help prop up the circular economy as a seller as well. By selling gently loved items, they can enjoy a second life while you make some money on the side.

Reddit commenters were blown away by the original poster's furniture finds.

"Bro found an entire apartment! How lucky!" said one community member.

"Great price for all that - imagine paying full price for it all when new!" replied another.

