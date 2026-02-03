  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding quality items for cheap at thrift store: 'I feel like I stole all this stuff'

"Great price for all that."

by Simon Sage
One Redditor found a way to furnish an entire home with thrifted furniture for an unbelievably low price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor managed to furnish the bulk of their father-in-law's home for an unbelievable price. They were keen to share the end results with the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"I feel like I stole all this stuff!" wrote the original poster. "All of this for just $204 USD!! Will be shampooing the couch and the chairs, of course."

One Redditor found a way to furnish an entire home with thrifted furniture for an unbelievably low price.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP attached a series of pictures of the purchases, which included a small dresser, an armoire, a couch, two rocking chairs, two endtables, and a matching coffee table. 

Being able to decorate an entire home with nice furniture on a budget is quite exciting. Others have been able to score antique trunks, dining room tables, and headboards for shockingly cheap when thrifting. 

Saving a few bucks is just the start of the benefits to thrift shopping

Keeping furniture pieces intact actually does a lot for the environment. By preventing these pieces from going to landfills, shoppers are stopping them from emitting methane as they break down. That methane captures heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns, which can lead to property damage from natural disasters down the line. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Furniture also has lots of plastics coating the exterior, and when these plastics degrade, they shed particles which infiltrate water systems. Eventually, these microplastics end up in food. Once ingested, microplastics can introduce health risks to reproductive and neurological systems. 

It's possible to help curb those trends by thrift shopping, and you can help prop up the circular economy as a seller as well. By selling gently loved items, they can enjoy a second life while you make some money on the side. 

Reddit commenters were blown away by the original poster's furniture finds. 

"Bro found an entire apartment! How lucky!" said one community member. 

"Great price for all that - imagine paying full price for it all when new!" replied another.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x