Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of item purchased for $4 at thrift store: 'That's quite the find'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Reddit

Sometimes, it's the little things in life. For one lucky shopper, that little thing was scoring the deal of a lifetime while browsing through their local thrift store.

Posting on "r/ThriftStoreHauls," one Redditor shared their exhilarating experience discovering a high-end wallet for a fraction of its true value. 

It all happened as they were looking through a bin filled with various wallets. When one particular item from Bosca caught their eye, they knew they had to buy it. So after dropping just $3.99 on a wallet that appeared to be in pristine condition, they headed home and did a little research.  

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

As noted in their post, the wallet's actual retail value was $175, according to Bosca's website. That's nearly a 98% discount. 

While not everyone can hit a thrift store home run like the original poster, there are countless valuable items that are just waiting to be given a second life. You can discover high-quality, often designer or vintage items at steep discounts, elevating your style while also coming in under budget. 

Besides saving you a bundle of cash, shopping at thrift stores can help keep plenty of perfectly good items out of landfills. Reusing or repurposing lightly used goods can promote a circular economy that reduces waste and helps cut down on carbon emissions associated with the fashion and consumer goods industries. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Each year, Americans produce 21 billion tons of textile waste that finds its way to landfills. Over time, that waste breaks down and can produce harmful emissions that contribute to the rise of the global temperature

In the comments section, the majority of users shared the same level of excitement for thrift store steals as the OP. 

"I love when I find quality, REASONABLY priced items are goodwill," noted one commenter. "One of the only benefits of GW's over pricing mall brands is finding hidden gems [like] this."

"That's quite the find!" exclaimed another user. 

"That's the stuff I look for. Never heard of the maker, but if you can spot quality, you can pick this stuff out," wrote a third commenter.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

