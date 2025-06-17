Shopper stunned after discovering hidden item in lining of bag purchased at thrift store: 'Beautiful'

When you shop secondhand, you never really know what you'll find. For this Reddit user, a routine thrift trip turned into something a lot more exciting.

In a post on the r/WhatsThisWorth forum, a shopper shared that they found a ring tucked inside the lining of a thrifted bag. They originally bought the bag to resell but got a whole lot more than expected.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found this ring in the lining of a bag I bought to resell," they wrote. "I took it to a pawn shop and they said it was 18k gold with real diamonds but only offered me $100. I want to post for sale online but I'm not sure of the price or the style of the ring. It is missing one of the smaller diamonds on the side."

The comments started rolling in pretty quickly. One user called it "beautiful!" while another recognized the brand, saying, "It's Kwiat. Love their pieces." Kwiat is known for crafting elegant jewelry, which might mean the ring is worth more than the pawn shop's offer suggested.

This kind of story is part of what makes thrifting so fun. Sure, you save money and score cool stuff, but sometimes you get lucky and find something really special. Whether it's a valuable ring, cash in a coat pocket, or an old collectible tucked in a drawer, thrift finds can seriously surprise you.

And there's more to it than just cool finds: It's also a small way to shop smarter and reduce waste. Thrifting also helps the planet by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills and giving them a second chance.

It doesn't matter if you're doing it to save money or take care of the planet: Thrifting offers something for everyone, including the chance to find that lost ring you never knew you needed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.