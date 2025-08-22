Shopper stunned after making surprising discovery in pocket of thrifted bag: 'That's literal gold'

"Always get a second person to check pockets."

A $1 bid for a thrifted vintage bag turned into a jackpot after the auction winner found a gold ring hidden in a pocket.

A recent post on Reddit showed one of the many reasons that make thrifting so exciting. In the post, a Redditor shared a photo of a gold ring they discovered inside a vintage travel bag — nearly a month after taking it home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"That's literal gold. Good for you!" one commenter said.

Upon seeing that an anniversary date was engraved on the ring, the original poster said they reached out to the auction house. However, it appeared that the ring did not belong to the consignor. Although saddened that the ring couldn't be returned to the family, the OP was still delighted with the valuable find.

This isn't the first time a thrift shopper has struck gold — literally. One shopper bagged a jackpot with an 18-karat bangle and 14-karat earrings tucked in a cosmetics kit. Another stumbled upon 14-karat gold pearl earrings inside a 50-cent jewelry box.

Beyond treasures inside pockets, thrifters also often discover that their secondhand finds have far more value than they paid for.

A shopper once scored a bag with a royal warrant, and another got a handbag from a luxury brand for a steal. Another shopper had a big slice of luck when a $2 trinket turned out to be an art piece made by a famous artist.

For budget-conscious shoppers, this element of surprise makes thrifting an enjoyable way to stretch a dollar — and even make some extra cash.

Aside from saving shoppers $1,700 a year on average, thrifting also keeps trash out of landfills — reducing waste and giving each item a second life.

Other Redditors were quick to cheer on the OP and share their own stories.

"Last year my bf found a $275 roll in the inside pocket of a thrifted suit jacket," one commenter shared.

Another commenter offered practical advice to those who plan on donating or selling preloved items: "Always get a second person to check pockets. My sister and I always did this for anything going to the laundry or donation."

Discovering unexpected treasures, scoring unique pieces, and saving money are just some of the rewards thrift shopping offers — all while helping keep the planet cleaner for future generations.

