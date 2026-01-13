  • Home Home

Shopper baffled after going to thrift store for sweats and coming out with more than they bargained for: 'I wish I'd been so lucky'

"I gasped when I saw it."

by Noah Jampol
One Reddit user's story about going to a thrift store for sweatpants and discovering a beautiful stained glass lamp instead.

Photo Credit: iStock

The beauty of in-person shopping in an increasingly online world is the potential to make an unexpected, but awesome find. 

A thrifter showed a standout example to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, garnering "oohs" and "ahhs" from the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They revealed they visited a local thrift store in search of affordable sweatpants. Instead they ended up discovering an elegant stained glass lamp that they described as a "beauty." The lamp, with its dazzling arrangement of clear, frosted, and blue-tinted glass was certainly a big upgrade on some humble sweatpants.

"I gasped when I saw it," the OP divulged in response to a user who called the lamp "STUNNING!"

Such finds offer personal satisfaction for fortunate shoppers and benefit the environment. Quality secondhand items contribute to conservation efforts in a couple of ways. 

First, they reduce the need for new resources to build a new stained-glass lamp or whatever it is. Second, they keep functional goods out of landfills that contribute to pollution due to the release of methane gas.

Thrifting has gained popularity as a pastime for these sorts of finds and a cost-saving measure. 

The OP's story demonstrated the various ways shoppers can benefit. There's a good chance you can land beautiful, luxurious clothing for a fraction of its retail price.  Shoppers have landed vintage jackets, high-quality shoes, and more.

If you're aware of everything surrounding you while scoping out thrift stores, you might land valuable rare items like the lamp. You might stumble into some electronics you need or cookware you've been saving up for to use in the kitchen while in the same shop.

While you might not find exactly what you went to the thrift store for, you might find something even better.

Would you buy formal clothes from a thrift store?

Yes 💯

I already have 😎

Depends on the event 🤔

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

That was certainly what happened for the OP. Redditors marveled at their good fortune and even had some jokes about the whole situation.

"I wish I had been so lucky," an envious one wrote. "I have wanted something just like this for my kitchen."

"I hate to say it, but that's gonna be hard to wear, my friend," a Redditor joked.

"Hold my beer," quipped the OP.

