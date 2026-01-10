Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap on Goodwill shelf: 'Gorgeous condition'

A quick stroll through the cookware aisle at Goodwill turned into a jaw-dropping win for one thrift shopper.
In a Reddit post, a shopper shared photos of a pristine Le Creuset piece they spotted sitting quietly on a Goodwill shelf with a price tag that felt almost too good to be true.
The find was shared on the popular r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, where users regularly post their best secondhand scores. This one stood out immediately.
The original poster explained they snagged the Le Creuset for just $9.99 and described it simply as being in "gorgeous condition." For anyone who's ever browsed premium cookware prices new, you already know why jaws dropped.
Le Creuset cookware is known for its durability, long lifespan, and not-so-small price tags, often running well into the hundreds of dollars. That makes stumbling across a gently used piece for under $10 feel like finding a needle in a haystack.
Posts like this are part of why thrifting continues to surge in popularity. Shoppers are able to save money on everyday necessities while discovering high-quality, long-lasting items that might otherwise be out of reach.
For instance, one shopper found a vintage cameo ring for just $3 at their local thrift store. Another scored a fully functional Singer sewing machine for over $100 less than its retail price.
There's also a bigger picture benefit. Buying secondhand helps keep usable items out of landfills and reduces demand for fast fashion and fast-production goods that are often low quality and short-lived.
Choosing a well-made item like Le Creuset over cheaply made alternatives means fewer replacements, less waste, and more money saved over time. Thrifting aligns closely with the growing slow-fashion and buy-it-for-life mindset (put simply: quality over quantity).
Commenters were quick to celebrate the score.
"Seriously SERIOUSLY jealous right now!!! GREAT find!" one wrote.
Another added, "Wow! I love seeing this kind of score. Nice job, OP!"
