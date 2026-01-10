Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap on Goodwill shelf: 'Gorgeous condition'

"Seriously SERIOUSLY jealous right now!!!"

A quick stroll through the cookware aisle at Goodwill turned into a jaw-dropping win for one thrift shopper.

In a Reddit post, a shopper shared photos of a pristine Le Creuset piece they spotted sitting quietly on a Goodwill shelf with a price tag that felt almost too good to be true.

The find was shared on the popular r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, where users regularly post their best secondhand scores. This one stood out immediately.

The original poster explained they snagged the Le Creuset for just $9.99 and described it simply as being in "gorgeous condition." For anyone who's ever browsed premium cookware prices new, you already know why jaws dropped.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Le Creuset cookware is known for its durability, long lifespan, and not-so-small price tags, often running well into the hundreds of dollars. That makes stumbling across a gently used piece for under $10 feel like finding a needle in a haystack.

Posts like this are part of why thrifting continues to surge in popularity. Shoppers are able to save money on everyday necessities while discovering high-quality, long-lasting items that might otherwise be out of reach.

For instance, one shopper found a vintage cameo ring for just $3 at their local thrift store. Another scored a fully functional Singer sewing machine for over $100 less than its retail price.

There's also a bigger picture benefit. Buying secondhand helps keep usable items out of landfills and reduces demand for fast fashion and fast-production goods that are often low quality and short-lived.

Choosing a well-made item like Le Creuset over cheaply made alternatives means fewer replacements, less waste, and more money saved over time. Thrifting aligns closely with the growing slow-fashion and buy-it-for-life mindset (put simply: quality over quantity).

Commenters were quick to celebrate the score.

"Seriously SERIOUSLY jealous right now!!! GREAT find!" one wrote.

Another added, "Wow! I love seeing this kind of score. Nice job, OP!"

