Shopper shares photo of unbelievable item on thrift store shelf: 'Some thrift stores scare me'

Thrift stores often have unbelievable prices. However, for one Redditor, the price for secondhand footwear could equal rent in some places.

The pair of hot pink high-top sneakers the OP posted earned a spot on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit for the whopping $599.99 tag. The shocking fee caused the shopper to write, "Some thrift stores scare me." They added, "Obvious fakes for $600."

The overpriced item may be a symptom of corporate greed bleeding into a growing industry. However, as one commenter suggested, a sly store employee may be trying to turn off customers for their own advantage. "Many Goodwills have a policy that employees cannot buy an item until it's been on the shelf for a few days," they stated.

There has even been controversy surrounding some thrift stores that pose as charities while actually being for-profit, as InvestigativeWest has reported. However, the thrift industry does more for the planet and budget shoppers seeking quality items than mainstream brands relying on fast fashion. After all, the fast fashion industry has been found guilty of severe human rights violations and extreme water pollution for attire that barely lasts a few washes.

Compare that with thrifting, where shoppers save an average of $1,700 per year. The concept has inspired college students to set up a temporary store to help other students save money.

A different Goodwill shopper found $700 in a coat.

Someone found an Ethan Allen heirloom bookcase for only $20, despite its normal retail price being thousands.

With so many vintage and rare items at discount rates and occasional hidden surprises, novice thrifters shouldn't get turned off so quickly from one bad experience. Next time, they may bring home a Breville Fountain Elite juicer for $4 instead of $300.

Secondhand shops add to a vital circular economy that stresses no waste. Globally, trash has infiltrated landfills, hiking trails, and, sadly, waterways, with textile waste accounting for 92 million tonnes, according to Earth.org.

Thanks to quality thrift shops, Americans can profit from items they no longer want, instead of annually throwing away 81 pounds of clothing. Fewer items in these landfills means less carbon dioxide and methane overheating the Earth. In other words, that vintage thrift store item may not only look cool but can also cool down the planet.

Other commenters thought the price tag of the shoes was outrageous. One commenter boldly remarked, "What the hell?"

Someone else quipped, "I think they meant $5.99, surely?"

Several agreed the sneakers weren't the real deal. "Bad fakes for 600," one claimed.

