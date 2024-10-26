Shopper thrilled after looking inside pockets of bag purchased from local thrift store: 'Girl, you're rich!'

You never know what you might find when you shop secondhand.

The subreddit r/Goodwill_Finds is filled with epic stories about people discovering cheap and unique treasures at Goodwill thrift stores.

But one lucky thrifter actually made money by shopping secondhand for purses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found money," the original poster wrote in the caption of a Reddit post with a photo of a pink purse and three $20 bills.

"Bought this purse for $4.99, got home and decided to open the side pocket and found $60," the shopper explained.



Although this phenomenon is rare, it's certainly not unheard of in the thrifting world.

For example, one shopper found $81 in cash in a thrift store backpack. Another thrift store shopper discovered $44 in a metallic pink fanny pack.

All of these examples show that you never know what you might find when you shop secondhand.

By browsing and buying gently used items someone else no longer wants or needs, you can find amazing deals on high-priced items — with maybe a little cash bonus.

Shopping at thrift stores is a fun, easy, and sustainable way to keep clothing, accessories, and household goods out of landfills where they contribute to toxic air pollution. It's a perfect way to avoid fast fashion and even an opportunity to make money on your old clothes if you sell them to the thrift stores where you shop.

Reddit users were envious of the original poster's discovery of $60 in the pink purse and shared some of their personal stories about thrift store shopping.

One Redditor commented, "Girl, you're rich!! Lol. I love when that happens."

"At a Salvation Army store I worked at, a guy was trying on a suit jacket and found $3k in one of the pockets," one Redditor wrote in the comments.

"I found a gift card inside a travel mug worth $20," a Redditor shared.

Another Reddit user wrote, "It's never happened to me, but always checking pockets, hoping one day."

