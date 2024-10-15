Shopper stunned after opening bag purchased from local thrift store: 'Hadn't even hit the shelves yet'

Treasures line the shelves of thrift stores, but one shopper found something special in the loading cart. The lucky Redditor found a working Yashica camera that "Was still sitting in the loading cart, hadn't even hit the shelves yet!"

They shared photos of their $20 find to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a Yashica camera in good condition, along "with accessories, the original manuals, and this absolutely gorgeous case," they wrote.

The Yashica FX-70 Quartz is a great entry-level camera, and the camera, accessories, and case are definitely worth over $20.



This Redditor and thrift shoppers alike save a ton of money by shopping secondhand. One shopper saved hundreds when they found cult-classic Le Creuset cookware for only $20. Another bought a Mikimoto pearl necklace for just $16, and it could be worth several thousand dollars.

Whether you're buying clothes, jewelry, appliances, or decor, shopping at thrift stores will save you money. On each purchase, you can save a couple of dollars, or even a couple hundred, but it can really add up over time. According to CouponFollow, "Thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

Thrifting isn't just great for your wallet — shopping secondhand does wonders for the planet. Even one purchase can make a big difference.

"If everyone bought one secondhand clothing item instead of new this year, it would save the equivalent of: 76 [million] cars taken off the road for a day, 46 [billion] days of drinking water for one person, [and] 37 [billion] hours of watching Netflix," per ThredUp's 2023 resale report.

Commenters were jealous, especially since some stores won't let you buy items that haven't been shelved yet.

"The case alone is beautiful," one user said. "I think it's real leather and it's in such good condition."

"Oh man my GeeDubs Boutique does NOT let us scoop from the cart … I'm so jelly," another Redditor wrote.

