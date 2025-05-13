New report reveals clothing companies' concerning new plan in response to US tariffs: 'All we can do is go out and look for new opportunities'

Chinese textile companies are eyeing Indonesia in search of new markets amid the U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports, a worrisome sign since this will likely increase the amount of fast fashion being produced.

What's happening?

According to The Wall Street Journal, Wang Chengpei, who runs a Chinese textile company that offers nylon and polyester fabrics, is looking for manufacturers in Indonesia to sell to since around 30% of his buyers' orders have been delayed because of the tariffs.

After the White House placed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, manufacturers are searching the world for alternative markets to sell products that would've gone to U.S. customers.

However, with the U.S. being the largest single-country buyer of China's exported goods, the WSJ said it won't be easy to find new markets.

"To be frank, personally speaking, all we can do is go out and look for new opportunities," Qian Xichao, a representative of Wujiang City Hongyuan Textile, said.

Why is this concerning?

Indonesia generates around 2.3 million tons of textile waste annually, and it's expected to climb by 70% if left unchecked, per Jalin. If Chinese companies start selling to more Indonesian markets, fast fashion could cause an even worse environmental crisis.

According to Snapcart, the fashion industry contributes 92 million tons of textile waste that piles up in landfills each year. Water pollution is also a major problem associated with fast fashion.

Because fast fashion is poorly made and deteriorates quickly, the garments often end up in the environment when people throw them away. The industry has also been called out for its inhumane labor conditions, where workers often have to work long hours without breaks. The demand for more cheaply made clothing will only worsen these issues.

Clothing from the industry is also ending up on beaches around the world, creating a hazard for wildlife and ecosystems.

What's being done about this?

Even though textile waste is a huge source of pollution, there are companies working to make a difference. For example, ThredUp buys and sells secondhand clothing, which is a great way to minimize textile waste and break up with fast fashion. There are several sustainable kids' clothing brands that are helping the planet and ensuring children have nontoxic clothing to wear.

Lawmakers are also fighting back against fast fashion. In California, officials passed a bill that will hold textile producers responsible for recycling and reusing clothing items.

