Shopper thrilled after finding designer item with unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'I was legit so shocked'

Talk about staying stylish on a budget.

A Reddit user struck thrift store gold when they discovered a designer Balmain blazer hanging on their local Goodwill rack for just $33, sharing a post to the "r/ThriftStoreHauls" community.

The Redditor was giddy about the wool blazer discovery, calling it the "craziest find of a lifetime." The shopper explained that they felt like they "got away with highway robbery" when they spotted the high-end piece, which typically retails for hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I was legit so shocked. I ran to the register and bought it so fast," the original poster wrote in response to the community's comments. "Didn't say anything to the cashier cause I was super worried they'd try and reprice it or take it away from me."

"It's a dream find! As a fashionista and designer lover I legit almost passed out in the store from excitement," they noted.

Thrifting offers shoppers the chance to uncover designer and luxury brand items at massive discounts, saving money on everyday necessities, as thrift stores often contain hidden treasures that retail for much more than their secondhand price tags. Smart thrifters can even potentially resell high-value finds for a tidy profit, turning a small investment into much more.

Perhaps most importantly, thrifting is a fun way to keep quality garments and useful items out of your local landfill, extending their useful life. Clothing can take decades to decompose, and the fashion industry already produces massive amounts of textile waste each year, contributing to pollution that harms the health of our communities and our planet.

Needless to say, fellow Reddit users were pumped for the OP's find, sharing some of their personal favorite secondhand store finds as well.

"This is amazing and I'm so happy for you OP! I found a 1940s Loewe elephant leather bag for 25 dollars once and I'm STILL riding that high! Brag to everyone lol," said one fellow thrifter.

"Even if you didn't recognize this brand I feel like seeing this beautiful blazer for 33 dollars would make most people do a double take! Gorgeous find," shared another.

Another Redditor summed up the feeling of uncovering a fashion find secondhand: "What a score. I've got a Zara blazer that was heavily inspired by this one, but the Balmain blazer is ten times better and a thousand times better when you find it in a thrift store for a very nice price and it even fits you perfectly."

