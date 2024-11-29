Shopper sparks debate after sharing photo of label found inside handbag purchased from thrift store: 'Incredibly rare'

Thrift and secondhand shopping is the only place you are likely to find incredible deals like this.

Sometimes people find things at thrift stores that appear too good to be true. One shopper stirred up a debate on Reddit about the authenticity of a thrifted designer pouch.

Lucky shoppers share everything from kitchenware to shoes on r/ThriftStoreHauls. A blessed thrifter showed off the cute Louis Vuitton pouch they found for a fraction of its original price. They captioned the post: "Found this incredible LV pochette for only $9. First ever Louis Vuitton find in the wild, and I am so excited!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They included several photos showing the cute blue-and-white patterned bag and details. The close-up pictures show the zipper tab with the LV logo and a stitched tag with a registered trademark symbol and the brand name.

If this is an authentic bag, the value is likely hundreds of dollars. It appears to be a pouch that typically comes with a tote bag the brand makes. The pouch and bag are listed on eBay for $3,700, and the pouch can be found on its own for more than $800. Purchasing this bag for only $9 means the original poster got nearly 99% off the price.









Thrift and secondhand shopping is the only place you are likely to find incredible deals like this. Swapping out just a small percentage of your clothing purchases can save you around $100 a year. In addition to the monetary savings, preloved items are also easier on the planet. "Extending the life cycle of an item of clothing by nine months can drastically reduce its carbon footprint," wrote the Carbon Literacy Project.

Commenters on the post were impressed with this find but were debating the authenticity of the bag.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One person who was happy for the shopper wrote: "Looks like the inside bag from the Neverfull. Nice find!"

"Incredibly rare legit LV on this sub. Congrats," commented another thrifting fan who thought it was real.

Someone who was more skeptical added: "I don't believe that's real, but if it is a fake, it's a decent one."

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.