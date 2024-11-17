  • Home Home

Shopper excited after discovering sticker inside high-end kitchenware purchased at Goodwill: 'Fun score!'

by Veronica Booth
Photo Credit: Reddit

One keen-eyed thrifter took to Reddit to show off their Dansk Kobenstyle kitchenware haul that cost them a tiny fraction of the retail price. 

The satisfied shopper posted photos of their magnificent thrift store find: three pieces of pristine Kobenstyle cookware from Dansk. Dansk is a high-end kitchenware brand, and Kobenstyle is one of its most beloved collections. 

The OP's new treasure from Goodwill included two large baker dishes and one 2-quart casserole dish. And just to make things even more exciting, all three pieces are the same chestnut brown color, making for a matching set. They appropriately described this purchase as a "Fun score!"

The OP also shared that they cost $2.99 each, making the total a measly $9. The retail price of these items is roughly around $365. That's a whopping 97% discount. 




This secondhand success story is a prime example of how worthwhile thrifting can be, especially when it comes to pricey kitchenware. But people discover a wide variety of special finds at local thrift stores, from luxury brand jackets to unique items that are tricky to find, as well as heavily discounted necessities.

Not only does thrifting provide the opportunity to find one-of-a-kind products and luxury goods at ridiculously low prices, but it also keeps these items out of landfills, where they produce loads of planet-warming pollution. All in all, it allows people to give fabulous items a second life — saving money, preserving vintage and antique products, and doing the planet a huge favor. 

While it's difficult to tell exactly when these Dansk Kobenstyle dishes were made, other Redditors have discussed how older Dansk products are more durable and high-quality than newer versions.

On the original post displaying the chestnut brown set, commenters patted the poster on the back, with one concurring with them, "It was a nice find!" 

One commenter even deemed these the G.O.A.T., saying, "These are the best lasagna/casserole pans in the world!"

