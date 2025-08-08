Shopper thrilled after finding unexpected gadgets at Goodwill: 'I added these to my cart as soon as I could'

If you're in the market for some new kitchen appliances but don't want to splash out hundreds of dollars, thrifting could be the answer.

A post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit showed what impressive bargains you can find in thrift stores.

The user shared a picture of a Ninja Blender and an Instant Pot, both of which looked practically new.

The Ninja Blender currently retails for $199.99; however, the Redditor was stunned to find it for a mere $8.99 at Goodwill, which marks a staggering $191 in savings.

Similarly, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer usually sets buyers back $169.99, whereas the thrifter purchased it for only $7.99.

For the two appliances, brand new, it would have cost almost $370, whereas the lucky Reddit thrifter got them both for less than $15.

They gleefully commented, "I added these to my cart as soon as I could!"

Thrifting is an amazing way to find valuable or useful appliances for your home at bargain prices. From everyday necessities to rare items or DIY upcycles, it just takes a bit of scouring around to find what you're looking for. Not only will your wallet thank you, the planet will too. Thrifting is a great way to keep items out of the landfill and give used items a second life.

E-waste, or discarded electronics, is a rapidly growing environmental issue, with an estimated 62 million tons of it produced around the globe in 2022, according to the World Health Organization, with only 22.23% properly recycled. Often, people can use these otherwise wasted electronics for parts, so purchasing them from thrift stores and reselling them could be a way to protect the planet while also earning a little extra cash.

One Redditor commented, "We own both of these and still working great after a few years. Def a deal."

Another user bemoaned their local thrift store's lack of bargain pricing by adding, "Those would each be $70 at my Goodwill."

