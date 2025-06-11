Eye-opening video uncovers shocking impacts of changing fashion trends: 'This is incredibly important'

Mountains of textile waste are piling up at the Dandora dump site, Kenya's largest landfill, posing significant threats to communities and ecosystems.

What's happening?

The TikTok account Noire Magazine (@afriquenoiremagazine) shared disturbing video footage from the dumpsite, which showed thousands of pounds of clothing and other items littering the landscape in Nairobi.

Ninety-two million tons of textile waste is generated annually by the fashion industry, according to Business Waste. Volunteers recovered some of the garments to be recycled, but the only way to make a lasting difference is for consumers to make an effort to upcycle or donate unwanted clothing.

The magazine explained that many of the discarded items wind up in the Nairobi River, which then flows into surrounding communities, potentially polluting groundwater and harming aquatic life.

Textile waste is a global issue, with a substantial portion being disposed of in Africa.

"In Ghana, particularly in the area of Kantamanto Market, millions of tons of secondhand clothing arrive each year, much of it ending up in landfills or clogging waterways," the magazine wrote in the caption.

However, by making more sustainable choices when it comes to fashion, we can help create a cleaner, healthier planet for everyone.

"This is incredibly important work thank you!!" one commenter said.

Another summed up the message by writing, "Mindful living."

Why is fashion waste concerning?

As the magazine explained, the massive amounts of textile waste being shipped to Africa hurt people, wildlife, and the environment. According to Environment for Development, toxic fumes from burning clothing "have caused serious environmental and health issues."

People who live near the site or pick waste to resell to recyclers are especially vulnerable to respiratory and reproductive health problems, along with increased risks of cancer.

EfD reported that textile waste also results in the leaching of harmful chemicals into the soil and groundwater, in addition to clogged drainage systems and increased fire hazards.

And it's not just clothing that ends up in the landfill. TikToker Chemitei (@_chemitei) shared photos of a handbag that likely could be salvaged, along with other household items and business and construction waste, piled high at the Dandora dump site. The creator said that most of the used clothing appeared to be in decent condition.

Because fast-fashion items are designed with low prices and rapidly changing trends in mind, they often deteriorate quickly, sometimes after just a few uses. The industry also encourages overconsumption through its catchy ads and emphasis on novelty, making consumers feel like they need to constantly update their wardrobes.

However, since only 12% of textiles are recycled worldwide, according to EfD, a significant amount of clothing ends up in landfills or incinerators, contributing to heat-trapping pollution and environmental degradation.

What's being done to reduce textile waste?

As awareness grows about the environmental problems caused by clothing waste, many people have started recycling, upcycling, or repurposing unwanted clothes into valuable items.

Additionally, reporters have been calling out fast-fashion giants such as Shein and Temu for exposing their employees to brutal working conditions, with some allegations of forced labor at Shein factories.

With thrift shopping becoming more popular, finding clothing at a discount has never been easier. Plus, you can feel good wearing it since it also helps the environment.

If you want to break up with fast fashion, online retailers such as 777 Thrift are a great place to shop, or you can check out your neighborhood secondhand store.

