Shopper stunned after investigating Italian-made shoes found at thrift store: 'Men's clothes have really low resale prices'

"Even super nice ones can be found super cheap."

A savvy shopper on r/ThriftStoreHauls found the classiest shoes of all time.

OK, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it's not far from the truth. The OP bought a pair of Santoni loafers made from authentic Italian leather for $15. The original price? Over $1,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the Santoni website, the leather is hand-woven by a team of skilled artisans in Italy. Most secondhand items get priced down because of regular wear and tear, but these still seem to be in pristine condition.

Thrifters find gems like these more often than you'd think. One commenter shared their secondhand shopping experiences.

"Men's clothes have really low resale prices, so even super nice ones can be found super cheap," shared one user.

Because of this, they were able to find several high-end suits and ties from luxury brands like Zegna, Canali, and Hermès for "bargain basement prices." For reference, the cheapest Zegna suits available on its website cost upward of $1,000.

If you give it a chance, shopping at thrift stores can often yield fruitful results, whether you're shopping for menswear or other everyday items. One shopper found a black leather Rick Owens jacket, which normally costs thousands, for a measly $6.

Bargain prices aren't the only benefit of thrifting. Studies show that fast fashion endangers those who live in communities surrounding textile waste, creating public health crises in Ghana, Kenya, and other countries in the Global South.

The synthetic materials also pollute the air when burned and damage the water and land when dumped by coastlines. When you buy items secondhand, you save them from being thrown into these planet-polluting landfills.

Considering the positive effects thrifting has on your wallet and the planet, it's no wonder it's become so popular.

"They're beautiful, congrats!" one commenter on the Reddit thread gushed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.