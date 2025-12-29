Shopper stunned by what they discovered after opening backpack purchased at thrift store: 'You're so lucky'

A secondhand shopper stumbled on a massive win and was keen to share it with the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"And they say Goodwill sells all the good [stuff] online. Picked up this backpack at the bins today for $7" wrote the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The poster included a photo of the Timbuk2 bag and an envelope inside containing $1,000 in cash. Plus, those bags usually retail for more than $100. Other thrift shoppers have been lucky to find cash in piggy banks, books, and purses.

Shopping secondhand can occasionally yield surprising rewards like this, but at the very least, it helps save a few bucks on things you need. Thrifting has the added benefit of preventing items from going to landfill before their time.

When tossed in the trash, items like this backpack break down and release methane into the atmosphere. This traps heat and exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and wildfires. These end up incurring more costs for everyone down the line in the form of increased home insurance premiums or grocery prices.

Trashed items are also prone to shedding microplastics, which end up in our food supplies and add a range of health risks.

Buying used also helps things upstream. By not buying something brand new, you're cutting out the unseen costs of manufacturing. For example, the textile industry produces loads of local pollution, which poses health risks to those living nearby.

Secondhand shopping isn't the only way to support the circular economy. By selling your gently used items, you're giving them a second life, making a few bucks, and preventing the damage of it going to landfill. Just make sure you don't leave cash in any pockets.

Reddit commenters were blown away that the original poster found $1,000 in a backpack at a thrift store.

"Haul o' the year!!!" wrote one community member.

"You're so lucky!" replied another.

