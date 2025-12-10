Woman stunned after breaking open 'hideous' piggy bank discovered in Goodwill cart: 'Don't give it back'

"Never judge a piggy bank by its exterior" doesn't roll off the tongue quite like "never judge a book by its cover."

In the case of TikToker Katrina (@Miles8Katrina), it rang just as true, and she is now $2,028 richer as a result of a savvy pickup.

While browsing a Goodwill store, she picked up a quirky 3D-painted flower piggy bank right off the cart of new items for a mere $10.99, as the New York Post described.

The thrifter said some observers questioned why she would pick up what they thought was a "hideous and scary" item. The vintage nature potentially dating back decades appealed to Katrina, and she disagreed with the harsh assessments of others on its appearance.

After taking it home, though, she learned there was more to the piggy bank than what met the eye. In fact, after removing the plug, she was amazed to find $2,028 including a very old $100 bill and several $20 bills bound by hair ties. It was all concealed in eight tied-together plastic bags.

"I do find a lot of random stuff but I've never found this amount of cash before, so I'm super excited and my thrifting obviously pays off," the TikToker concluded. As you'd expect, she scrapped her plans to sell the piggy bank.





Thrifting not only offers chances to find rare treasures and make some money, but also helps the planet. Reusing items helps keep them out of planet-heating landfills, and stems the demand for resource-intensive production of new goods.

While you might not be as lucky to stumble into wads of cash like numerous thrifters have, perhaps you can land more ordinary scores like valuable household goods, and vintage clothing.

In response to the video, numerous commenters shared their own piggy banks. Commenters on the video were unanimous that Katrina should enjoy the spoils of her find.

"Don't give it back please," one wrote.

"Girl please don't feel guilty, but if you really feel the need to not have this money DONATE it to your fav local charity," a user suggested.

"$2028 is wild!" a viewer remarked.

