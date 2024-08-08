Shopper stunned after discovering upscale sewing machine for unbelievable price secondhand: 'That is a wildly good find'

Thrifting can lead to some incredible finds and — in this case — savings of hundreds, if not close to a thousand dollars.

Coming across a genuine gem in a thrift store can be rare these days, but one lucky shopper did just that.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls community on Reddit, a member shared the incredible Juki sewing machine they found at a shop.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Got it for $7. It's up to $600 on eBay," they wrote.

Juki is a Japanese brand mostly known for manufacturing industrial machines for the garment industry, but it also makes super high-quality machines for home sewers with tons of special features, like an automatic needle threader.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

But a brand-new Juki like the one the shopper found will set you back around $1,700. As the original poster noted, even on eBay, pre-owned Jukis of the same TL-2010Q model are selling for at least $600 — all the way up to roughly $1,000.

Thrifting can lead to some incredible finds and — in this case — savings of hundreds, if not close to a thousand dollars. Though the shopper didn't specify whether they were new to thrifting, the machine is an excellent low-cost way to try out a hobby without a huge upfront investment. Plus, if they stick with it and start making their own clothes, it may keep them from turning to fast fashion, which wastes tons of resources to produce lower-quality items.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

On the other hand, thrifting can help people score amazing, high-quality items. One shopper found the TikTok viral strawberry dress by Lirika Matoshi for $60, and it normally costs about $500. The dress was her "white whale," the nickname of a much sought-after item.

Another Reddit user had a similar thrifting success when they came across a 7.25-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven at Goodwill for $8.99 in good condition, while a brand-new one can cost $400.

Another person recently found a Stressless chair and matching ottoman set for just $42 in "perfect condition" at a thrift store. Stressless furniture can cost thousands at the original retail price, proving it does pay to put a little time and effort into finding quality items — not only in your wallet, but also for the environment.

Secondhand shopping is a great way to keep items from ending up in a landfill, especially items like sewing machines, which are made with plastic and metal that won't break down for a long, long time.

The fellow thrifters in r/ThriftStoreHauls were just as excited as the original shopper.

"That is a wildly good find, great quality!" wrote one user.

"That is such a nice find," another said. "I priced those new at one point and they are pricey. Juki makes nice machines."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.