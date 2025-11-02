Shopper stunned after learning true value of item purchased for cheap at thrift store: 'Lucked out'

Thrifting seems to reward those with a good eye.

One lucky thrift shopper scored a real black pearl necklace at their local thrift shop for only $10. They shared their find on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Spotted this beauty at Value Village yesterday," the original poster shared. "Stopped by a local jeweler to have some items repaired and he confirmed they're freshwater pearls."

The cost of pearls will vary depending on a few factors. The pearl's type, whether it's natural or cultured, its size, luster, and more can all affect a piece of jewelry's value.

Freshwater pearls are pearls formed in freshwater mussels in lakes, ponds, or rivers. Cultured pearls grow inside a mussel's shell after humans insert an irritant that kickstarts the pearl-growing process. According to Brilliant Earth, freshwater pearls are more common than saltwater pearls.

One strand of freshwater pearls, however, can cost between $50 to upwards of $2,000, according to the Pearl Source.

The OP snagged their pearl necklace for only $10, which is an absolute steal.

Thrifting has allowed shoppers to score amazing deals on rare, valuable items and daily household needs.

One thrift shopper found a classic, Geiger-style knit cardigan at their local thrift store for only $10. The cardigan style was made popular by Austrian skier Toni Sailer during his 1956 Winter Olympic victory. They used to cost upwards of $100.

Another lucky thrift shopper found a used Nespresso-brand coffee machine with a $25 price tag that's worth over $200 brand new.

Shoppers never know what they might find at the thrift store. But those with a good eye will spot treasures among the sea of items that were saved from landfills.

"Definitely used up all my thrift luck with this one," the OP wrote.

"Wow, you lucked out!" one commenter said.

"That's a wonderful find … they're beautiful!" another user wrote.

