Thrift shopper reveals what items she 'never' buys new anymore: 'I always forget about [these]'

Thrift stores can be overwhelming, especially if you're not just looking for specific clothes. Fortunately, creator Alyssa Barber has a handy guide to the best things you can find that'll save you money and help the planet.

The scoop

Barber shared the video in a helpful Reel on her Instagram account (@newlifestyleabb), where she helps followers live sustainably.

The premise of this video is simple, and Barber announces it right off the bat, saying, "Things I never have to buy new because I can always find them secondhand."

She starts with organizational baskets, which she shows off in the store and her home. Since Barber notes these can sometimes sell for as much as $20 new, thrifting them is a win.

Next, Barber finds a pack of tea lights at a thrift store as well as unique vases that are more affordable than retail options. She calls out vases as a great way to level up gifted flowers.

Novelty items such as seasonal decor that you only use for a short time each year, or obscure items like bundt cake pans or egg cookers, pop up after that.

Barber also thrifts more common kitchenware. That includes jars, food storage containers, glassware, dinnerware, and mugs, which help her cut costs while acquiring unique items. She toasts the appeal of having a wide range of cups to surprise yourself when you have a drink or your morning coffee.

How it's helping

Many people overlook the variety and savings offered by thrift stores, thinking that they're more in the domain of clothing or vintage items. Barber's video shows you can save big on practical items you'll use often.

That insight is backed by studies that suggest savvy shoppers can save $1,760 annually by buying at thrift stores.

The video also highlighted niche items such as seasonal goods and obscure kitchen gadgets. It's better to not get these items new, as often they fall in the category of unwanted gifts or purchases that lead to cases of buyer's remorse. Instead, you can get them for much cheaper and use them more than their initial owner did.

Buying secondhand also keeps perfectly good items out of landfills. Once there, they contribute to the production of methane, a potent gas. Shopping secondhand conserves resources that go to production and shipping, too.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were happy to see Barber point out some of the bargains to be had at thrift stores.

"I always find good houseware items like glasses and tea sets," one said.

"I went to target to look for baskets & ooof. No thank you for $25," another remarked.

"I always forget about thrift shops!" someone else wrote. "Great video!"

