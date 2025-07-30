Shopper stunned after looking inside drawer of item purchased at Goodwill: 'Cannot believe I got this'

We all know the feeling of scoring a good deal. But how about finding a deal so great that you go viral?

That's exactly what happened to one thrift store shopper, who took to Reddit to brag about their haul. On the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the user posted a picture of a gorgeous wooden easel, which they found at Goodwill for just $5.

Even better, when they opened the easel's drawer, it contained a full set of acrylic paint.

Photo Credit: iStock

"Cannot believe I got this," the still-stunned original poster wrote.

Commenters couldn't believe the find, with some saying similar easels can often sell for hundreds of dollars. The deal was so good that the OP later commented that they felt a little guilty about it. "I kind of feel bad that it was priced at $5," they wrote.

No matter the cost, no one should ever feel guilty about keeping something out of a landfill. Whenever someone donates to a thrift store, or shops at one, they help promote the circular economy: reusing and recycling goods rather than throwing them away.

This is especially true with clothing. Globally, it's estimated that around 90 million metric tons of textile is wasted each year, a problem that has only grown with the rise of fast fashion.

Then again, finding a good deal can help make thrift shopping fun. And as social media shows time and time again, there are plenty of good deals out there.

One shopper found a 14-karat gold bracelet for just $2, mixed in with costume jewelry. Another snagged a Louis Vuitton bag and Burberry scarf for less than $30 combined. And yet another discovered a thousand-dollar cookware set at their local thrift store for only $85.

As for this easel, commenters were almost as thrilled as the OP with the discovery.

"That is a seriously great find," one commenter wrote.

"That's an amazing find!" another added. "I've been looking for a standing easel with a drawer forever. And it came with paint!? Thrift gods blessed you with this find."

