Thrift shopper thrilled after scoring once-in-a-lifetime secondhand haul: 'I've never driven faster'

While it's almost never a good idea to risk a speeding ticket to land a deal, one lucky thrifter might've had a case for their haste. Posting to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they revealed the jaw-dropping cookware on offer that led them to some risky behavior.

They revealed they landed a coveted 10-piece All-Clad Stainless cookware set for a mere $85. The pictures showed the items in apparently pristine shape. If you're wondering, the set retails at $999.99 on the brand's website.

"You better believe I've never driven faster," the Redditor shared. "They are MINT."

Redditors were awed by the incredible deal and offered some theories on how such high-quality goods ended up at the thrift store.

"Some of my best finds are when somebody's rich grandmother buys one of their grandkids a really expensive present that they don't want," a user hypothesized.

Other theories were that it could be an unwanted wedding or holiday gift, or even a duplicate item purchase on a registry.

Whatever the case, it was another successful example of finding a diamond in the rough while shopping at a thrift store. Like the OP, you could be lucky enough to land very valuable household items like espresso machines for a major discount. Other shoppers have landed rare items like Tiffany-style lamps, as well as valuable pieces of tech like a Wacom tablet.

Not only is it good for shoppers' wallets, but it's good for the planet, too. Thrifting keeps still-good items out of planet-heating landfills. It also saves on resource-intensive production by reducing the demand to create and ship brand-new items.

Redditors were highly supportive and happy for the OP, though one couldn't help but share some envy with a signature meme.

Another user exclaimed: "Congrats!! Those are gonna last a lifetime."

"I would cry on the spot," a user wrote.

"That's an absolute steal, even if it was just a couple pans," a Redditor remarked.

