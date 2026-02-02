Shopper thrilled by unexpected discovery in pocket of thrift store coat: 'I'd be over the moon'

One never knows what fantastic discovery one will make at the thrift store, whether it's a fabulous vintage find or a super luxe item for pennies on the dollar.

More importantly, one never knows what one might find when one looks inside an item bought at a thrift store, as the Redditor who shared their cool pocket discovery on "r/ThriftStoreHauls" learned.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They posted a photo of a colorful Coach keyring and wrote, "No idea if it's authentic but it's very cool and was in the pocket of a five dollar coat."

"Looks like the real deal. Cute find!" replied one Reddit user.

Another exclaimed, "I'd be over the moon!! So cute!"

It just goes to show that carefully checking every inch of an item one purchases at the thrift store can pay off.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Those shoppers who make it a habit to look in every hidden nook and cranny, pocket, drawer, and box have been known to discover everything from diamond rings in coat pockets to hauls of cash tucked away in vintage cigarette cases.

Shopping secondhand saves consumers money on everyday items, since you pay far less than retail price, but looking inside your purchase might score you a hidden gem that can be resold to earn cash. While rare, these sorts of things can be a valuable boon at a time when living costs are steadily rising.

Even if one isn't lucky enough to stumble across a hidden treasure, though, vintage and luxury items often end up in thrift stores where customers can purchase them at extremely affordable prices. Shoppers might even come across their personal white whales, like the person who found a Smeg kettle for only $12.79.

Best of all, shoppers aren't only saving money when they thrift. Secondhand shopping extends the life of products that might otherwise be tossed into landfills, where they linger and contribute to more pollution. Thrifting reduces this, helping cool the planet for all.

As for the original poster, it seems their find was indeed legit, as one Redditor confirmed, "It is authentic - back in the day cost $40-50 at Coach store."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.