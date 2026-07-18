Danish gardener finds thrift-store candleholder, turns it into a vintage-look bird bath

An old candleholder picked up secondhand has been transformed into an eye-catching garden piece. A gardener in Denmark repurposed the floor-standing piece into a vintage-looking bird bath, proving that the finished feature can look much more stylish and creative than the individual materials it's made of.

What happened?

The project began when the creator of the gardening account Baghavens Blomster was shopping at a thrift store for pots and noticed the stand. Its scrolling metal shape first suggested a plant support before she took the idea in a different direction.

According to DenGarden, she turned the stand into a tiered bath by setting pressed-glass bowls and shallow serving dishes on its arms. She checked each piece on the frame in advance to confirm that the bowls sat securely and the base remained stable.

She washed the bowls, then fixed large flat metal washers to their undersides to create a flatter contact point with the candle cups. After that, she used an exterior adhesive suitable for both glass and metal to secure those washers to the frame.

Beyond holding water, the upcycled stand can do double duty in the garden. When it's set near vines or other plants with twining stems, the frame can also function as a support for climbers.

Why does it matter?

Repurposing thrifted items can help create outdoor spaces more cheaply while also keeping usable materials out of landfills.

Plus, hot weather means a source of clean water is especially useful for birds. This means a bird bath can turn a yard into a friendlier stop for wildlife. The National Audubon Society recommends filling it with about 1 to 1.5 inches of water and adding pebbles or a flat stone so birds can judge the depth and perch safely.

Plus, attracting birds and beneficial insects can help support a healthier backyard ecosystem for flowers or vegetables. And if the setup is used for pollinators as well, it can help nearby edible plants thrive, especially for anyone interested in growing their own food.

What can I do?

To try a version yourself, hunt for secondhand metal pieces such as candleholders, plant supports, or stands that have a wide, sturdy base. Pair them with shallow bowls and avoid anything that leaves the arrangement uneven or top-heavy.

Before filling the bath, make sure the glue you use is rated for outdoor conditions and specifically bonds glass to metal, and give it time to fully cure. Labels can be misleading: Some adhesives described as water-resistant are still meant for indoor projects only.

The bowls can each be used differently: one for birds, one for dry seed in fair weather, and one set up for bees by adding stones that stay above the waterline. The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation recommends shallow water and stones that give bees and wasps a secure place to land above the surface.

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