Shopper stunned after scoring unbelievable bargain at thrift store: 'How does this even make it to the floor?'

Major scores like this are not unheard of.

Most people know that thrifting is a great way to score unique, stylish looks on the cheap. For some lucky shoppers, they are finding it literally pays to thrift shop.

In a Reddit post in r/ThriftStoreHauls, a shopper shared their ridiculously good thrift find: packs of foreign currency.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bought 4 packs of foreign currency from Savers for $9.99ea (AUD)," the user explained.

Attaching photos of the exchange rate, they found the bundled bills came out to over $500 AUD in profit.

"How does this even make it to the floor? is it common?" the user asked, shocked at their massive win.

Luckily, major scores like this are not unheard of. One thrift shopper purchased a purse, which had genuine diamond earrings inside.

Other people are constantly finding money in pockets of used clothes. One person even found $200 inside a book at a secondhand store.

While unexpected cash or high-priced items are a good reason to hit the secondhand store, the benefits don't stop there. Thrift shopping is a great way to give used clothes a new life. And in contrast to industries like fast fashion, thrifting keeps textile waste down and out of landfills.

Other shoppers have scored maybe less exciting, but extremely practical goods at super low prices. One person found a kitchen mixer that retailed for over $400 for only $35. Others have found stylish lamps and other home accessories.

Finds like these can take your living space to the next level without paying retail prices or creating major waste.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their shock at the user's monetary score.

"Damn. That's a h*** of a come up. Congrats!" one person said.

Another user added how the find had inspired them to hit the local thrift store, saying, "Going to my savers tomorrow for sure."

