Shopper thrilled after finding 'gorgeous' item for cheap at thrift store: 'What a steal'

Most of us know the thrift store is a great place to score cool, maybe even vintage, clothes at freaky-good deals. But, as one Reddit user on the subreddit r/Mid_Century found out, thrift stores are also the secret jackpot for cute, quality home goods.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Another thrift store find!" the user said, accompanied by photos of an incredible lamp with an interesting design: The lamp came built into a table. "They say you can't have too many lamps.. but I'm getting close. Couldn't pass this up for $12 though," the user added.

Thrift shopping is the move for anyone looking to add style and swagger to their home or life, without spending a ton of money.

Other thrifters have had their own awesome secondhand scores, showcasing that the thrift shop is a great place for anyone looking to level up their home. One person found a KitchenAid mixer and a Galileo thermometer in a single thrift haul, adding quality items to their kitchen at a fraction of the retail price.

Another furniture shopper found a Stressless Ekornes chair valued at $3,000 new for only $30 at the thrift.

The deals, the style, and the uniqueness are only the start of why everyone should give thrifting a shot. By shopping secondhand, you can help keep items out of the landfill and use your purchasing power toward non-mass-produced goods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With global waste on the rise — in part due to the growth of industries such as fast fashion — any step toward reducing what gets thrown out is a worthy one.

By selling or donating your old clothes or other goods, you can cash in on reducing clutter while taking a sustainable step away from overflowing landfills.

Reddit commenters on the post about the chic, mid-century lamp shared their appreciation for the poster's new item.

"It's gorgeous!!!!!" one user said.

Another person added: "What a steal!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.