Shopper thrilled after finding unique item for cheap at local thrift store: 'Neat-looking'

One person's trash is another person's treasure. Nothing can feel truer than when you are walking around a thrift store.

One minute you're gawking at a bold sweatshirt from the 1980s and ready to put it back on the rack, and the next you see an expressive college student running to the cash register with it. Other times, you're the one gushing over an extraordinary find and cannot believe that it was just sitting among a pile of plastic.

One Redditor shared their experience finding an unusual teapot for a price lower than a latte in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"I got a neat-looking tea kettle for $3," they said.

Attached was an image of a conical induction kettle. It looked like a designer teapot by the brand Alessi, as it shared many characteristics with the company's current line. Those are made in Italy and priced close to $300.

It's not uncommon to find incredible deals while thrifting, especially in neighborhoods where people with higher incomes donate regularly and the stores price inventory to move. Previous thrifters have stocked their kitchens with a KitchenAid mixer for $45, a Staub dutch oven for $13, and a Cuisinart ice cream maker for $20 — all roughly 90% off their retail values.

For those also looking to make extra money, thrifting is a great way to find items to flip, which can be done ethically if you keep them greatly discounted. If the OP sold this teapot for $50, they would make $47 while keeping it almost 85% off for the next customer.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency's latest data on durable goods recycling, 2.2 million tons of small appliances are tossed every year. Only 5.6% of that total is recycled, while 18.5% was combusted for energy recovery, and the remaining 75.9% was landfilled. When appliances are landfilled, heavy metals and other toxins leak into soil and waterways, damaging land and infecting plants, animals, and humans who live near it.

Redditors were very pleased with the OP's find.

"This is the kind of kettle exhibited in the design museum," one commenter replied.

"Is this an Alessi? Think that's the maker...if so, they're not cheap," another wrote.

