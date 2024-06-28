  • Home Home

Proud shopper shares photo of retro couch found with unbelievable price tag: 'I didn't hesitate a second'

"It looks like it is in perfect condition."

by Leslie Sattler
"It looks like it is in perfect condition."

Photo Credit: iStock

A savvy Redditor recently shared their incredible thrift store find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community: a stunning modular couch from the 1970s, snagged for a mere €100 (about $107, as of June 24). 

The lucky shopper couldn't contain their excitement, exclaiming, "I didn't hesitate a second! So happy about it!"

The couch, a large corduroy sectional, fits perfectly in the Redditor's living room. They revealed that they've been rebuilding the space on a budget, with every item either thrifted or DIY. The total cost? Below €600 (about $644); an impressive figure if we've ever seen one.

"It looks like it is in perfect condition."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It looks like it is in perfect condition."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting has become increasingly popular in recent years, and it's not difficult to see why. By shopping second hand, savvy consumers can save on everyday necessities and even discover rare, valuable items, including clothing and furniture, at unbeatable prices.

Thrifting is a fantastic way to reduce your environmental impact. When you buy second hand, you keep items out of landfills and reduce the demand for new products, which require significant resources and energy.

The secondhand market is booming. The global secondhand market is expected to reach $73 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 11% per year, according to a 2024 ThredUP report. That's a lot of potential for saving money and the planet.

Watch now: High-speed rail can cut an hour commute to 15 minutes — so why isn't it more prevalent?

Commenters on the Reddit post were thrilled for the original poster's find.

"GORGEOUS living room! The couch looks amazing there and your space overall looks so calming and peaceful," one user gushed.

Another chimed in, "It looks like it is in perfect condition. You big lucky!"

A third commenter couldn't hide their envy, writing, "gorgeous find! and in prime condition from the looks of it! i am truly envious!"

With a keen eye and patience, you too can score incredible deals at your local thrift store, from televisions to clothes to furniture. Not only will you save money, but you'll also be doing your part to create a more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

If you’re considering a switch to solar, then the first big decision you’ll need to make is how you want to access this cheap, clean, abundant energy source.
TCD 101

These two solar energy options could save you tens of thousands of dollars — here's everything to know about making the switch

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x