Proud shopper shares photo of retro couch found with unbelievable price tag: 'I didn't hesitate a second'

"It looks like it is in perfect condition."

A savvy Redditor recently shared their incredible thrift store find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community: a stunning modular couch from the 1970s, snagged for a mere €100 (about $107, as of June 24).

The lucky shopper couldn't contain their excitement, exclaiming, "I didn't hesitate a second! So happy about it!"

The couch, a large corduroy sectional, fits perfectly in the Redditor's living room. They revealed that they've been rebuilding the space on a budget, with every item either thrifted or DIY. The total cost? Below €600 (about $644); an impressive figure if we've ever seen one.

Thrifting has become increasingly popular in recent years, and it's not difficult to see why. By shopping second hand, savvy consumers can save on everyday necessities and even discover rare, valuable items, including clothing and furniture, at unbeatable prices.

Thrifting is a fantastic way to reduce your environmental impact. When you buy second hand, you keep items out of landfills and reduce the demand for new products, which require significant resources and energy.

The secondhand market is booming. The global secondhand market is expected to reach $73 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 11% per year, according to a 2024 ThredUP report. That's a lot of potential for saving money and the planet.

Commenters on the Reddit post were thrilled for the original poster's find.

"GORGEOUS living room! The couch looks amazing there and your space overall looks so calming and peaceful," one user gushed.

Another chimed in, "It looks like it is in perfect condition. You big lucky!"

A third commenter couldn't hide their envy, writing, "gorgeous find! and in prime condition from the looks of it! i am truly envious!"

With a keen eye and patience, you too can score incredible deals at your local thrift store, from televisions to clothes to furniture. Not only will you save money, but you'll also be doing your part to create a more sustainable future.

