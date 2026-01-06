Woman shocked after researching rare artwork discovered at secondhand store after the holidays: 'One of the best times of the year to thrift'

After the holiday season wrapped up, a shopper from South Carolina made an incredible discovery at a nearby thrift shop: an oil painting with a $30 price tag, reported Newsweek.

Amanda Lee Smith (@mandaleesmith) posted about the find on TikTok. Smith, who lives in Greenville, says the post-holiday window is "one of the best times of the year to thrift." That's when people tend to donate belongings they've decided to part with.

In the clip, Smith shows a still life painting with fruit in a bowl alongside a polished steel vessel. The piece, surrounded by a gilded frame, stands about 41 inches tall and stretches 58 inches across.

"There are some pieces that require you to imagine their potential, to picture how they might translate outside of the thrift store, and then there are pieces like this, which need very little thought," Smith told Newsweek.

The painting's pristine state made it even more of a treasure. Smith pointed out that the interior canvas backing was undamaged, which is a rarity in secondhand shops. Considering the artwork's dimensions, its framing, and how well it's been preserved, she estimates that it could sell for $1,200 to $2,800.

Shopping secondhand is a great way to find home décor without breaking the bank, and it gives pre-loved items a second life. You never know when a thrift store trip might land you a piece worth far more than its price tag.

Smith wasted no time hanging the painting on a wall in her home in Greenville. "It really anchors the room," she says.

Commenters on TikTok couldn't contain their excitement.

One wrote: "I love it! The frame alone looks amazing!"

Another added: "That painting is gorg!! Put it anywhere. There are no rules."

A third chimed in, "What an awesome SCORE!"

