Shopper makes unbelievable discovery stashed in pocket of secondhand coat: 'Immediately caught my attention'

Thrifting clothes is a great way to be sustainable, economical, and stylish, and you might be lucky enough to come across a gem along the way.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a Reddit user posted photos of a jacket they found while thrifting after getting rid of their old coat. Shockingly, it had a surprise hiding in one of the pockets.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Went to the local Habitat for Humanity to pick up housewarming gifts for a family member when I saw this coat that immediately caught my attention," the poster said.

"I love the fun vibes and funky lining. It's got some tulle under the ruffles for some extra flare and it's in great condition! I reached in the pocket after I got it home and found this beautiful brooch. The back says 'Florenza' and it's a beautiful cameo. Definitely a $5 well spent!"

Commenters congratulated the poster on the good deal and the secret brooch discovery.

"What an amazing find! The brooch is a nice bonus too," one user said.

"The jacket is gorgeous," another commenter said.

"I think it'll look beautiful paired with a pearl necklace / earring set and a homemade 1950s dress I finished last summer," the poster said in a comment.

Shopping at thrift stores for your clothes and everyday necessities has a lot of benefits. It saves you money, and you can find rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

Thrifting is also super friendly to the environment. It's always best to use something that already exists by shopping secondhand instead of buying brand new. This helps to lessen demand for new production of cheap, fast fashion and plastic home decor.

When you donate to thrift stores instead of throwing things away, this keeps billions of pounds of goods out of landfills every year. This reduces the pollution of landfill gas, a half-methane and half-carbon dioxide byproduct that is released into the atmosphere as materials decompose. Keeping things in use and out of the trash helps contribute to a cleaner environment.

