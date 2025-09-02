Shopper in disbelief after discovering Dyson product in perfect condition at thrift store: 'Those are expensive new'

A thrift shopper hit the jackpot on a recent find, and fellow shoppers showed their excitement and jealousy for the purchased product.

The Reddit post, shared on r/ThriftStoreHauls, shows a nice vacuum that the user scored.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Idk how I'm gonna top this thrift," the original poster said. "$10 perfect Dyson."

The price of the vacuum came as a total shock, as a similar model can be seen on sale on the Dyson website for $359.99.

Thrift store shopping is a great way to buy the things you need without the high price of going the retail route. Plus, if you're shopping for clothing or decor, you can score unique, stylish items that not everyone owns without contributing to fast fashion.

Other thrifters have found amazing items at low prices. One person found a Burberry designer jacket for under $100, even though it retails for nearly $3,000. Another person found a gorgeous vintage dresser for $50 that retailed for $995.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In addition to major deals, thrifting helps give items a new life that would otherwise end up in landfills. Not only can you score big and ensure you and your home look good, but you'll be contributing to a sustainable practice.

The response from fellow thrift lovers was plentiful on the post.

One person jokingly expressed their envy over the cheaply priced vacuum, saying: "Added you to my hate list. You shall find your name right next to those who got Herman Miller chairs and pristine Le Creuset cast iron pots."

The OP responded, highlighting a previous score, saying: "Sorry to break it to you, but I also found a slightly beat up Herman miller chair before Christmas. Got it for the garage desk! $19.99."

Another user added: "NICE. Those are expensive new. Lucky find!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.