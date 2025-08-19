Shopper thrilled after discovering hidden gem at local thrift store: 'It's beyond amazing'

A thrifting fan has shared an amazing fashion score, and it's got the secondhand shopping community buzzing.

The post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit shared pictures of an extra-long Burberry trench coat with a removable liner, which the shopper found at their favorite local thrift store for just $99.

"The same one sells for $2,590 on Burberry's website," the original poster said in the caption. "I inspected the stitching, tags, and everything seemed to be completely genuine."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It is in perfect condition besides normal wearing on the leather portion of the belt," the shopper added. "I am so ecstatic!"

Stories like this are a pretty compelling case for thrift shopping, which can save you money on everyday bargains, closet refreshes, and more — all while keeping perfectly good items out of the landfill. On top of that, thrifters often come across luxury treasures at a fraction of the cost. Whether it's scoring a high-end handbag for less than a tank of gas or finding unique, limited-edition, and vintage items, thrifting can save shoppers hundreds (or even thousands).

Secondhand shopping is also an excellent way to reduce waste and pollution from the fashion industry. With more than two billion tons of waste generated around the world each year — and a good chunk of that coming from textile waste — thrifting is a win-win for shoppers and the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

And, you never know, coming across valuables could just become a side hustle, with many flippers making a profit by selling their finds. If you're inspired to start your own treasure hunt, here are some tips and tricks for shopping at thrift stores to up your odds.

Commenters were quick to congratulate the lucky thrifter.

"It's beyond amazing, so lucky. I'm jealous AF. Rock that coat," one user wrote.

"Omg!!!! I would request to be buried in this, absolutely stunning find!" another said.

One fellow thrifter even had some advice for sprucing it up. "You can order the leather belt buckle replacement from Burberry," they advised. "I purchased a second-hand Burberry trench coat in 1995 and replaced all the leather buckles. I'm still wearing the coat today."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.