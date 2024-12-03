Passerby stunned after seeing unbelievable item left on curb for free: 'Score of the year'

"I can't believe someone would just get rid of it."

The video game market in America is valued at $57.2 billion, with the average U.S. household spending $435 on games annually.

But what if you could play your favorite games at a fraction of the cost while keeping perfectly functional equipment out of the trash?

One lucky and thrifty person discovered a Mortal Kombat arcade game destined for the landfill and restored it with minimal time and cost.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the Reddit post's caption, they wrote: "Found on the street. Person threw it out because the dog 'chewed the cord.' Bought a $20 cord and fixed it within 2 days."

The concept of finding cool stuff in the trash is enjoying a trending moment right now.

While dumpster diving still has negative connotations for some people, others are approaching the hobby safely and mindfully, saving a lot of money on items they love and reusing them in practical ways.

This increasingly popular strategy to save money and cut waste is helping people afford their groceries and give functioning appliances a second chance at life.

Skilled divers have uncovered everything from vintage dishware to computer equipment and home decor in others' trash.

If you are interested in dumpster diving, it's important to first check any city or state ordinances to ensure you're not violating any trespassing laws. Protect yourself with sturdy boots, thick gloves, and a headlamp.

Always err on the side of caution if anything looks sketchy. When you get home, thoroughly clean anything you find and test items for safety before sharing them with family or friends.

If you're lucky, you might find hidden treasures in the trash and be inspired to brag on Reddit like the gamer who stumbled upon the arcade game.

One Redditor commented on the original poster's good fortune: "I can't believe someone would just get rid of it rather than looking up how to replace a power cord. "

"Imagine if people just Googled the problems they were having rather than just throwing everything out," someone else wrote.

Another Reddit user wrote: "Holy smokes. Score of the year."

