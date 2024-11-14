Dumpster diver finds marvelous treasure hidden in the trash: 'Makes me so sad people throw this stuff away'

"Can you imagine how much has been thrown away and crushed at the landfill though?"

Pyrex has a cult following unlike almost any other kitchen item. Collectors of vintage Pyrex fawn over rare patterns, uncommon colors, and pristine collectible dishes. Getting a stellar deal on vintage Pyrex is a thrill for many collectors — but getting a mid-century piece for free? Now that's a once-in-a-lifetime find.

Recently, a lucky collector took to Reddit to celebrate a trash-turned-treasure Pyrex find. In their post, the Redditor explained their mother-in-law is a frequent dumpster diver, and she recently found a 2-piece set of vintage Pyrex while salvaging discarded items.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"[It] makes me so sad people throw this stuff away," the poster wrote. "I'm excited this will be in my house soon at least."

The rescued Pyrex is in the brand's Spring Blossom Green pattern, which is also known as "Crazy Daisy" to Pyrex collectors. According to the Corning Museum of Glass, the vintage pattern hasn't been available for over four decades. The pattern was released in two versions: the first from 1972 to 1979 and the second from 1979 to 1981.

The mid-century item appears to be a covered Oval Casserole Dish, which sells online at resale sites like eBay for $25 to $40.

"That's marvelous to see saved," one commenter wrote in response to the post. In reply to commenters celebrating the find, the original poster replied, "Can you imagine how much has been thrown away and crushed at the landfill though?"

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Dumpster diving" for usable items needlessly thrown away can benefit the planet by giving appliances, electronics, household items, and more a second life.

Salvaging perfectly good products from the trash can save you money on buying items new, which is why many low-income individuals turn to dumpster diving as a survival tactic.

However, it is important to be cautious while dumpster diving — you may run into harmful items like broken glass or spoiled and recalled products while sorting through trash. Some dumpsters may be also located on private property where trespassing is illegal. Though dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, you'll want to check your state and local ordinances to know your rights.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

With proper precautions considered, dumpster diving can yield incredible deals while reducing the environmental impacts of other people's waste. Just be safe and intentional if you give it a go.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.