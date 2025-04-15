Gardener reveals surprising mistake that could ruin your crops: 'The most common thing people get wrong'

"THIS is the way I learn best."

Like people, plants also have beneficial relationships that allow them to thrive. TikToker Jordan and Silvan's (@homegrown_handgathered) video talks about companion planting using the Three Sisters Garden method, which includes corn, beans, and squash.

The scoop

This companion planting method originated with Native Americans. According to the Haudenosaunee version of the Three Sisters legend, corn is the big sister, beans the middle child, and the squash/pumpkin is the baby of the bunch. However, according to Jordan and Silvan, "The most common thing people get wrong is the timing."

So, plant that corn — the tall protective sister — first. Once the corn is a foot tall, it's time for the beans, and you can plant your squash a week after that. Squash can grow quickly, so you don't want it to overrun the field before other plants can sprout.

All corn isn't equal, so be careful what you choose for this garden type. Grain, pop, or flour corn have stronger stalks than sweet corn, so they're better for this type of patch planting.

How it's helping

Growing your own food benefits your home budget since food prices have continued to climb. As of March 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service predicted that all food prices would climb 3.2%. As trade agreements change and harsh weather conditions put food chain security at risk, a vibrant garden or farm can provide relief.

If you don't eat corn on the cob, the crop has several other edible uses, ranging from livestock feed to your popcorn supply. After harvest, convert it into non-GMO flour, grits, and cornmeal when you grind it down and make several other food products. Rich in fiber and protein, beans can support a healthy gut and even prevent certain digestive cancers, according to MedlinePlus.

Then there's squash, a fast and easy-to-grow plant that provides high yields with loads of vitamin C, vitamin B6, iron, and vitamin A, per WebMD. Choose from pumpkin, butternut, acorn, and more.

These plants also help the environment by absorbing carbon dioxide, improving soil structure, and preventing erosion. They also attract and house pollinators, further promoting biodiversity.

What everyone's saying

Many people loved learning this technique and the story behind it.

"THIS is the way I learn best—with a story I can visualize and understand!" exclaimed one.

Another said, "Love this advice. Thanks."

One advised, "The type of bean is equally important. Many modern beans cannot tolerate any shade at all."

Someone else added, "Look for an Heirloom vining bean or cowpea."

Once your harvest comes in, don't forget to make some soup. As one commenter said, "Thank you for mentioning us Haudenosaunee, the Three Sister soup is one of my favs."

