Home cook shares thorough induction stove review 2 years after upgrading: 'There is still so little info out there'

"I've always wondered about the reliability and actual performance of it"

A home cook shared a detailed review of the highly popular Thermador Freedom Induction Cooktop in the r/Cooking subreddit, and commenters appreciated the wealth of information.

"A couple years ago I posted a review of this cooktop," the poster said. "That post is archived so people can't comment on it, but I still routinely get DMs asking for updates so I figured I'd post a follow-up since there is still so little info out there."

After two years of cooking with it, the reviewer said they were still happy with its performance, power, and flexibility. The OP also appreciated how evenly the induction stove cooks, how quickly water boils, and how easily it cooks foods that require low heat, such as oatmeal.

But they mentioned a few downsides: the touchscreen controls were sometimes sluggish and unresponsive, especially when grease splattered on them during cooking. The owner even had to reset the whole cooktop several times just to get the controls working again.

Overall, though, most users reported much higher satisfaction with induction stoves than their gas or electric counterparts, in terms of energy efficiency, cook times, and improved safety features. In comparison with gas, induction is a major upgrade because it doesn't produce any dangerous pollutants that contribute to health problems and poor indoor air quality.

Even if you don't decide to buy the Thermador, there are plenty of models to choose from in a wide range of prices and features.

While induction stoves generally have a higher upfront cost than gas stoves, they can save money in the long run due to their improved efficiency. Plus, they're worth every penny simply because they're so easy to cook on. With potential rebates of up to $840 in some states under the Inflation Reduction Act, the price of a new induction stove could be reduced by around one-third.

If you don't want a full range or can't access one if you rent, you can always go with a portable plug-in version, with some models starting at just $50.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"From my personal experience, I would stay away from Thermador in general," one person commented. "I've had a Thermador freedom induction cooktop for 10 years. It's the most expensive one on the market over $6000 and I've spent that same amount in repairs."

"There are annoyingly few real world reviews of this cooktop, and I've always wondered about the reliability and actual performance of it," another shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.