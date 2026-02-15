Home cooks share their honest takes on the gas versus induction stove debate: 'What is the biggest reason you made the switch?'

Home cooks on Reddit are sharing why they ditched their gas stoves for induction cooking, citing health concerns, faster heating, and easier cleanup as major motivations for making the switch.

The conversation kicked off from a post to the r/inductioncooking subreddit, where the original poster wanted to know "What is the biggest reason you made the switch to induction?"

"How has it made your cooking/baking experience better? Is there anything you don't like or wish your appliance could do?" they also asked.

The community noted health and safety as major factors. One Maryland resident explained their cat's asthma worsened from gas pollutants, prompting their switch. Another commenter directly linked their decision to research showing gas stoves release harmful nitrogen dioxide indoors.

"My asthma was getting bad with all the cooking I was doing on a gas stove," one user wrote. "The nitrogen dioxide [exacerbated] my problems."

Gas stoves release pollutants that can compromise indoor air quality and pose a fire risk. Induction stoves offer an easy, affordable solution to avoid these dangers, all while delivering superior performance. Induction technology cooks faster and operates more cost-efficiently than traditional gas or electric stoves.

In some states, homeowners can receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range via government incentives.

Several other Redditors praised induction cooking's speed.

"LOVE induction. Heats MUCH faster than gas with the 'boost' setting for boiling water," one commenter wrote about their Miele range.

Temperature control also impressed the community. One Redditor noted how gas ranges can add excessive heat to the kitchen, whereas induction surfaces only heat when cookware makes contact.

"We got sick of all the nooks when cleaning the gas range," a Maryland commenter added. "Cleanup is effortless, water boiling quickly is still like magic."

For renters or those who can't afford a major kitchen overhaul, plug-in induction burners start at around $50 and deliver the same benefits as a full range, without requiring a permanent installation.

"Simple. Efficient. Effective," another Redditor wrote in reply, perfectly encapsulating the induction cooking experience.

