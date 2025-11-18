Designer shares video tour of beautiful tiny home: 'It doesn't feel tiny'

"This is the best tiny home floor plan that I've seen."

Texas tiny-home designer Kelly Walker presented her tiny home in a YouTube video that provided an in-depth tour and explanation of the process of building and moving her family of four into a tiny home that is just 11 feet by 34 feet.

"It doesn't feel tiny and is so liveable," one commenter said. "Beautifully thought out and cozy."

The Walker family purchased lakeside land and built a tiny home as a secondary vacation retreat, but they loved it so much that they decided to live there full-time.

As Walker provided a tour of the tiny home, she stressed the importance of storage and versatility. It was important for her family to have room for plenty of food and clothing, so, as a tiny-home designer, Walker incorporated that into their plans.

She also pointed out that their living room ottoman served double duty as bench seating in their dining area. By simply sliding the ottoman over a few feet, their family of four could have dinner together each night.

It was also important to Walker for her space to feel like home, even though they had to streamline their belongings. She incorporated decor that was of value to her and her family and encouraged others converting to a tiny-home lifestyle to do the same.

"Going tiny is truly an adjustment," she shared. "But I don't regret it."

Living in a tiny home is a way to simplify your life. The smaller space can save you money in terms of construction costs and ongoing utilities. It costs much less to heat and cool a small space than it does a larger home. Lower energy bills and lower taxes are a plus.

Because tiny homes consume less energy and resources, they are more eco-friendly. The more people who are willing to downsize and conserve energy, the better it is for our environment, paving the way toward a cleaner, cooler future.

The Walkers own several tiny homes on the same land as their own home that they rent out to vacationers, providing them an opportunity to try out tiny-home living and see what it's all about.

Viewers of the video were amazed at the functionality and style of the Walker home.

"You have done awesome designing, planning, and getting that perfect organization," one commenter said.

"This is the best tiny home floor plan that I've seen," said another. "Great job."

